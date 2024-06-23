  • Home Home

Proud gardener shares update photos after transforming neglected garden beds overrun with invasive plants: 'It looks great'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user recently shared their inspiring story of converting a garden overrun with invasive plants into a thriving native plant oasis.

The post, made in the r/NativePlantGardening community, details the incredible three-year transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Starting my 90% native garden," the user wrote. "The bed was full of bittersweet, burning bush, and japanese barberry when we moved in. It took 3 years to clear the invasives and plant natives."

The photos showcase a young garden filled with colorful, flowering native plants. From an aerial view to close-up shots of each plant, the user's hard work and dedication are evident in every frame.

However, the journey wasn't without its challenges.

"Then there was a setback with a drought," the user added. Despite this obstacle, they persevered, and the results speak for themselves: "It's finally looking better!"

Native plant gardens offer numerous benefits for both the environment and the gardener. By choosing species adapted to local conditions, these gardens require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than traditional lawns.

This translates to significant savings on water bills and countless hours saved on upkeep. Plus, native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

For those inspired to follow in this Reddit user's footsteps, there are many eco-friendly lawn alternatives to consider. Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can provide similar benefits, even if you start with a partial lawn replacement.

The post has garnered praise and support from the community.

"It looks great! I hope you get lots of pollinators," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "So cute! I love the wooden beam accents."

This story serves as a powerful reminder that with patience, perseverance, and a commitment to sustainability, we can all make a difference in our own backyards. By embracing native plants, we not only create beautiful spaces but also contribute to a healthier planet.

