  • Home Home

Resident shares photo of striking town center garden design: 'I wish all towns planted this thoughtfully'

"The simpler the better."

by Leslie Sattler
"The simpler the better."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post showcasing a thoughtfully designed native plant garden in a Connecticut town center is drawing eyes online, inspiring others to consider eco-friendly landscaping options.

The Redditor shared photos of a small but beautiful native plant garden in Falls Village, praising its simplicity and effectiveness.

"The simpler the better."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Native plant garden in town center!" they wrote. "Super effective and simple planting of asclepias tuberosa (butterfly milkweed) and echinacea pallida (pale purple coneflower) in schizachyrium scoparium (little bluestem) matrix. I wish all towns planted this thoughtfully!"

This type of native plant landscaping can have a positive impact on both your wallet and the environment. By replacing traditional lawns with native plants, homeowners can save money and time on maintenance while also conserving water and lowering their bills.

Native plant gardens create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply. These gardens require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides than traditional lawns, making them a win-win for your budget and the planet.

There are several eco-friendly, low-maintenance options for lawn replacement:

Watch now: Top yogurt producer reveals how the company is evolving to meet new consumer demands

Native plants: Choose species naturally adapted to your local climate and soil conditions.
Clover: A drought-resistant ground cover that requires little mowing.
Buffalo grass: A hardy, low-growing grass native to North America.
• Xeriscaping: Landscaping made to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation.

And so many more.

Even replacing just a portion of your lawn with one of these alternatives can yield significant benefits.

The Reddit community responded positively to the post. One commenter appreciated the simplicity, writing: "The simpler the better, this is great. I'm trying to simplify my home plantings to fewer varieties to get a more consistent feel."

"It's really beautiful," another said. "My small town does alot of native plants here."

By embracing native plant gardens, we can create beautiful, low-maintenance landscapes that benefit our wallets, local ecosystems, and the planet. It's a simple yet powerful way to make a positive impact right in our own backyards.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x