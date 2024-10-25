Employee sparks hope with photo of landscaping outside corporate workplace: 'Way better than perfectly manicured green grass'

A nursery manager and garden designer wowed Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum after sharing an image of the meadow outside a corporate building. The photo reveals a beautiful array of vibrant yellow, purple, and white blooms growing among native grasses.

"Native meadow outside of a corporate practice…part of my job," wrote the Redditor who shared the post. "Nice color on a cloudy day!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were in awe of the stunning meadow landscape right outside a corporate workspace.

"Looks beautiful!" wrote one user.

"Way better than perfectly manicured green grass," commented another Redditor.

Adding native plants to a landscape is not just aesthetically pleasing — they offer numerous cost-saving benefits as well.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In fact, installing a native-plant lawn is one of the easiest ways to save time and money on yard maintenance. Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they rarely need help from pesticides and fertilizers. You can also cut down on your water bill, as native plants conserve water.

When you switch to a native-plant lawn, you also don't have to waste time mowing your yard. Ditching the gas-powered lawn mower is a simple way to reduce your environmental footprint. According to the EPA, gas-powered lawn equipment, such as mowers, emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere that contribute to the globe's rising temperatures.

Growing native plants in your yard attracts key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, which are essential for protecting our food supply. Similarly, birds rely on native plants for foraging sites and food sources.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Redditors were eager to learn more about the different plant species growing in the meadow.

"Which plants are in there?" asked one user.

"The purples you see are all NE aster," responded the Redditor who shared the post. "This time of year it's all of that and goldenrod. In the front there's Symphyotrichum oblongifolium as a nice spillway cover."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.