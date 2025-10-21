Homeowner distraught after apparent poisoning incident on property: 'I strongly suspect my neighbor'

"I will be figuring out a way to set up video surveillance."

A Reddit post has sparked outrage after a homeowner shared a story about their once-thriving native garden, which they believe has been deliberately poisoned by an unfriendly neighbor.

Posted to r/treelaw, the thread explained that the homeowner has spent years rewilding their New Jersey property with native plants to attract pollinators.

However, their eco-friendly yard has apparently become the target of a neighbor who "hates birds" and doesn't like bees, according to the original poster.

According to the post, the homeowner noticed a patch of native plants suddenly withered and "browned to a crisp," while the surrounding grass remained perfectly green.

Another neighbor said the damage looked to them like herbicide spray. Other plants along the shared fence line — including tree saplings and Virginia creeper — also began to die off.

"I strongly suspect my neighbor is poisoning my yard," the original poster wrote, adding that the person has a history of trespassing. "I will be figuring out a way to set up video surveillance. What are my options? Any advice?"

Beyond the personal dispute, the scenario highlights a growing cultural clash over landscaping techniques. While more homeowners are switching to pollinator-friendly landscaping, many still see traditional manicured or turf lawns as the norm — even if they come at the expense of local biodiversity.

From hostile neighbors to overreaching HOAs, there are many obstacles that can get in your way when trying to live a sustainable lifestyle, from upgrading to a natural lawn to installing solar panels. If you're having issues with an HOA, talking with the committee can encourage a change in bylaws that benefits the whole community.

Commenters were quick to rally with advice, suggesting the use of motion-activated cameras, confronting the neighbor, and contacting local authorities with any evidence.

"Know how tall the trees will get and plant them away from the fence line so they have room to grow, get surveillance camera," one wrote. "Call local law to see what recourse you have."

Another commenter empathized, saying: "Some neighbors … can never be reasoned with. … Restraining orders can help, but they aren't a solve-all. The video would help. ... If I sound like I've had neighbor issues, yup I have. Serious ones."

Another suggested: "You might want to start with a conversation with your county extension agent's office. … They may be able to give you options for testing, prevention and perhaps even what the local regulations are for destroying native plantings."

