Homeowner warned after sharing photos of dangerous growth in yard: 'Remove what you can like yesterday'

"You didn't research this, did you?"

After planting an invasive, aggressive bindweed, one Redditor asked, "Did I mess up?"

There's no worse feeling than realizing you've done something very wrong in your yard. One person turned to the r/landscaping subreddit for advice after planting some morning glory in their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Though morning glory, or bindweed, can look very pretty, it can wreak havoc across your yard. Many people battle for years to rid their property of these vines, so it's understandable that Redditors were aghast at the decision to voluntarily grow such an invasive plant.

Bindweed roots deeply and widely, creating mats of roots that can strangle other crops and cut them off from receiving nutrients. Once it has been established in an area, it becomes almost impossible to eradicate.

If you're growing your own fruits, veggies, or flowers, a bindweed infestation can reduce your harvest by up to 60%, according to Gardener's Path.

Invasive plants cause a major headache to remove, and can threaten the ecosystem. Growing native plants is always the recommended way to landscape, and can save you time and money on maintenance, conserve water, and lower your water bills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Pollinators thrive in areas with native crops. Since they are a key part of keeping the food supply thriving, creating an environment that leads to happy pollinators can only be a good thing.

Upgrading to a native plant lawn or rewilding are two great ways to introduce native plants to your yard. If a full-garden transformation isn't feasible, simply adding a patch of clover or buffalo grass to your lawn can help you reap the benefits.

The Reddit thread was filled with a flurry of advice.

"Remove what you can like YESTERDAY!" one user urged.

"They grow fast as hell and are a pain to remove," another person added.

"You didn't research this, did you?" someone else commented. "The plants themselves won't be invasive, however, they will drop a lot of black seeds, which will self sow. A lot of seeds."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.