Tenant raises concerns with photo of unchecked pest taking over yard: 'It can and will spread to the entire neighborhood'

Mint spreads quickly and is difficult to control if planted in the ground, making it often joked about among experienced gardeners.

One Redditor posted a photo in the r/gardening subreddit of a mint plant growing outside their home. "Curious how far the mint can spread in my landlords yard?" they wrote.

Dozens of commenters started a discussion about the plant and cracked jokes about how easily it can take over a garden.

"It can and will spread to the entire neighborhood. And then city. Probably the county. And keep going until it strangles us all," one Redditor commented.

"I just moved into a house only to find mint is growing all around my house. I blame you," another joked.

While gardeners can find humor in how mint behaves, knowing the difference between native and invasive plants and how to control them is crucial. Certain types of mint can be used as a replacement for grass or as filler in gardens, but it's not common or recommended for beginners.

"I have mint in my garden as a ground cover and it's beautiful. I love it," one user commented.

Using less aggressive plants is a better option for most people. Some popular low-maintenance and eco-friendly choices are clover and buffalo grass. Even partially replacing your lawn can provide many benefits to homeowners.

Installing a native plant lawn can save you money and time on lawn maintenance and may lower your water bills. Native lawns can also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. This ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators protect the food supply.

Plenty of homeowners have had success with clover lawns, finding that they are a good food source for local wildlife. If you're interested in tips on getting started, check out The Cool Down's guide to switching to a natural lawn.

