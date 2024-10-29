New homeowner seeks advice after discovering previous owner's major property mistake: 'I'm terrified'

Buying a home means you have to contend with choices made by the previous owner, from improper mulch use to landscaping fabric. One new homeowner is battling mint that has taken over their side path.

Gardeners often take to Reddit to ask for advice and show off their beautiful yards. In one post, a new homeowner sought information about how to avoid being stung by insects while weeding.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm working on pulling it all out, but I'm terrified over how many bees, wasps, and hornets are in there. How do I get rid of them for an afternoon without killing them?" the original poster asked.

A photo shows a path with a ton of mint encroaching on the paving stones. The plants appear to be covered in small white blooms that are likely attracting the pollinating insects.

Mint is a lovely herb, but most varieties tend to grow quickly and aggressively. Many folks warn against planting it directly in the ground, but mint has also been known to escape a planter.

Utah State University cautions in its mint guide: "Mint spreads quickly in open garden areas and will outcompete most garden plants. Once established, it is very hard to eradicate."

Although many species of mint will overgrow your garden, there are some varieties that can be used as a lawn alternative. Corsican mint is a species native to France and Italy that has been touted by Epic Gardening as a fresh-smelling ground cover.

However, incorporating native wildflowers or clover as part of a natural lawn is by far the best option for local ecosystems — in addition to being a less expensive and lower maintenance approach than introducing non-native species like mint.

One commenter suggested the OP should use the mint they have, writing: "You can make a lot of mojitos and mint juleps."

"Does this task need [to be] taken care of now?" another asked. "If not, put in a barrier to keep it from spreading further. When late summer/early fall comes around, trim them down and dig them out. You'll have fewer pollinators to deal with and will give them a chance to go somewhere else to hibernate before winter."

"Let the blooms die then take it out during winter time!" another agreed. "Much less foliage will be way easier to rip out."

