  • Home Home

Gardener shares stunning video of front yard after converting grass into vibrant meadow: 'That looks absolutely beautiful'

"This looks like something out of a fairy tale."

by Alyssa Ochs
"This looks like something out of a fairy tale."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Few places are more calming than a tranquil meadow filled with nature's sounds, smells, and views. But can you imagine having that relaxing feeling every time you walk outside your front door and into your yard? 

One homeowner provided this kind of inspiration in a viral Reddit post with a video showing the results after transitioning from a standard lawn to a vibrant meadow. 

First year transition to meadow
byu/kr1681 infucklawns

The video depicts an array of pink blooming flowers lining both sides of the path leading up to the house and filling the yard with color and native plants

"So far this year, the annuals are the main show," the homeowner explained in the caption. "Lots of streambank lupine and a handful of big leaf lupines came up, as well as a smattering of wooly sunflower. Lots of native grasses too." 

Properties like this show there is more to lawn care than traditional grass. Reddit is filled with stunning examples of how walking outside your house can feel as peaceful as a meadow. Transitioning away from grass can also support local pollinators and native plants that contribute to your region's natural biodiversity. 

The original poster joins the ranks of homeowners nationwide who have created eco-friendly landscapes that require minimal water and maintenance and provide habitats for native animals.

Watch now: Easy-to-use app can help slash your grocery bill in half

On Reddit, the original poster shared that they have planted many additional native seeds that still need to grow. Meanwhile, additional seeds are waiting in the fridge to be planted once the weather cools down and will go in starter trays in a greenhouse near the end of winter. 

"I'll post a pic next year," the homeowner wrote. "It'll be a changing environment for a few years. And of course, I'll always be adding here and there."

"That looks absolutely beautiful," one Reddit user wrote in the comment section. 

Another Redditor commented, "This looks like something out of a fairy tale." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x