Homeowner gets revenge on HOA that used 40-year-old rule to try to punish them: 'Fine print gets you every time'

"I'm very glad those people got exposed for who they were."

A Reddit user's parents had a clash with their homeowners association and regaled the community at r/ProRevenge with all the details.

Their parents needed to replace their roof after a storm. They opted for a metal roof, as it would be more energy-efficient. After all, a metal roof can passively reflect solar heat. However, the homeowners association had its own property damage to pay for. So, the HOA tried to impose fines wherever it could.

After the HOA dodged approval requests for months, the parents went ahead and started building anyway. They had concerns about a 1989 bylaw that prohibited metal roofs in the community, but concluded that it applied only to older designs. Once the roof was built, the HOA stepped in and tried to impose a $25,000 fine based on this bylaw and mandated that the roof be removed.

Luckily, the homeowners had advice from their contractors on how to resolve the issue. Florida state law superseded HOA bylaws when it came to eco-friendly home upgrades, which would allow the metal roof to stay. The couple presented this argument and legal precedents at an HOA meeting, which the board reluctantly accepted. This wasn't the only thing on the homeowners' agenda, however.

"HOA head growls, 'is that all?'" the original poster wrote. "Mom turns up the sweetness to 11. 'No. I see in the [bylaws] that we can vote to impeach board members at any HOA meeting and to elect their replacements. I move to impeach all of you. I nominate my husband, and…' she rattles off a list of names. HOA is stunned."

This scenario shows that it's possible to beat the HOA, especially when it comes to implementing sustainable housing upgrades.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Destructive weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity. In the wake of such events, homeowners will need to rebuild with the resiliency to stand up to that ongoing trend. These upgrades also need to reduce home energy pollution to ease weather patterns at their source.

The Reddit community loved the sweet justice that the Florida homeowners were able to dispense.

"Fine print gets you every time," one community member wrote.

"As a former president of an HOA, I'm absolutely thrilled that your parents did this and got those pricks removed from the board. I'm very glad those people got exposed for who they were," another replied.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.