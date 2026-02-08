Photos of gaudy house for sale spark backlash: 'Beyond heinous'

The sight of one large home in Sugar Land, Texas, brings up more sour feelings than saccharine ones.

That's what a few Redditors in r/McMansionHell concluded after a Reddit user shared a picture of a ridiculously gaudy house.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The McMansion is painted a faded yellow and has a gray roof. It has two garages, one smaller than the other, and the outdoor lighting is somewhat excessive. Reddit users also complained about interior features, but unfortunately, pictures of them are no longer available in the Zillow listing.

"My eyes! That intimate dining room in #10. Please steam the drapes so they don't look like you slept in them," a Reddit user complained. "Then the claustrophobic bathroom with the ugly black sink. The entirely wasted floor so you can look up at the chandelier from two floors down."

While everything tends to be bigger in Texas, this house measures a truly enormous 5,215 square feet.

According to BobVila.com's analysis of data from Realtor.com and Inman, the average size of a Texan house is 2,031 square feet. That means this McMansion has over double the space of the average house.

That's also a lot of space to heat and cool, and the "Big Beautiful Bill" has removed tax incentives that make renewable energy projects cheaper to build and run. This will likely make energy bills skyrocket even more for everyday people in Texas and across the country.

While it's not for everyone, one solution is to downsize into a tiny home. Tiny homes can use materials and HVAC systems more effectively, and some tiny homeowners really have an eye for design.

If that's not for you, you still have plenty of options to work with the home you have.

Weatherizing your home can make it — and you — more resilient to rising energy bills. An energy company may also be in your area that runs "energy audits" to evaluate what your home needs. The audit itself is usually free as well.

As for the McMansion, Redditors were understandably annoyed by its photos.

"Architectural perfection," someone punctuated with a vomiting emoji.

"It's beyond heinous," another person wrote.

