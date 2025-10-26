Passerby sparks outrage with photo of bizarrely designed house in neighborhood: 'God awful'

McMansions are not known for their beauty. They're known for their ostentatious design, lack of character, and frivolous rather than functional features.

One homeowner saw a McMansion while out on a drive and couldn't help but capture a photo and share the monstrosity on the r/McMansionHell subreddit.

"This god awful thing near me," the OP wrote.

The attached image shows a large house with high columns, a half-circle driveway that's hundreds of feet long but only coverage for one car, a three-car garage, high ceilings, and a large grass lawn.

McMansions are not only large homes that seem out of place and character for their neighborhood, but their designs also often lead them to have a much higher carbon footprint than a typical home. High ceilings, larger rooms, and big lawns contribute to high electricity and water usage.

While smaller homes are not for every family, there are ways to design larger spaces to make them more eco-friendly. Swapping a gas stove for an induction stove and building the home with high-quality insulation would dramatically drop electricity usage. Turning a large grass lawn into a yard with native plants would also reduce maintenance and water usage.

To drop the electricity bill to almost nothing and drop the carbon footprint of your home, you can install solar panels.

For those who can live in a smaller space, living in a tiny home is the most eco-friendly option as it can greatly reduce your carbon footprint, rent, and overall maintenance. If you decide to convert your own van or bus, you can also move at the drop of a hat.

The Redditors were quick to gawk at the McMansion.

"Looks like the entrance to a funeral home," one commenter remarked.

"I can't imagine driving by every day," another said.

"That blocks zero rain and zero sun," a third commented.

