Real estate ad for 'nightmare' mansion sparks outrage online: 'Was that designed by AI?'

"I think my favorite features are the very uncomfortable living space."

While browsing real estate sites, you can find the house of your dreams or the house of your nightmares. One person found a listing in Germany that looked virtually unlivable.

The r/McMansionHell subreddit is dedicated to railing against this housing category. "McMansion is a slang term that describes a large, often ostentatious, mass-produced house," wrote Investopedia. These cookie-cutter homes can be found in suburbs and housing developments, and because of their large size and inefficient construction, they are often plagued by all types of issues.

The Spruce explained: "McMansions guzzle precious materials, promote excessive energy use, and exacerbate the climate emergency — the antithesis of the necessary pivot to sustainable and regenerative architecture."

The good news is that these houses have fallen out of favor because of high costs and their unfortunate style. If you are looking for a charming and affordable alternative to this house style, a tiny home may be more your speed. These diminutive houses can be purchased and DIY'd for under $40,000. These small homes can be connected to the grid, utilize typical utilities, and often carry low costs because of their size.

In a Reddit post, one person complained about a McMansion they came across in Germany. The listing shows half a dozen photos, mostly of the outside of the home. The exterior is a mishmash of styles, including uneven windows and strange tacked-on balconies. The inside features borderline unlivable spaces with garish marble and a surprising number of support columns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to lambast this strange house, with one person saying: "The inside is a total nightmare."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Another Redditor wondered: "Was that designed by AI??"

Someone else criticized the house's many flaws. "I think my favorite features are the very uncomfortable living space of overstuffed club chairs crammed under the stairs and the forest of columns supporting the roof."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.