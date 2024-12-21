Dashcam footage captures disgusting scene as ignorant driver infuriates other travelers: 'Absolutely rage-inducing'

"These people need to … be fined 1k every time they do this."

All kids learn to reduce, reuse, and recycle in school, but somewhere along the line, people lose their way and turn into litterbugs. One Redditor shared their frustrating experience with spotting a driver tossing trash out their window.

On r/mildlyinfuriating, folks share life's inconveniences and sometimes things that are a bit more than infuriating. In one post, a user showed a short clip from their dashcam. Viewers can see a small black car driving down the road and then rubbish being tossed out the window. It's not clear what the item is, but it looks like it might be a coffee cup or food wrapper.

In 2021, Keep America Beautiful conducted a litter survey along the roads and waterways of the United States. It found "nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways." These numbers equated to "152 items for each U.S. resident."

One of the biggest issues with litter is that it contributes to the problem of microplastics in our waterways, food, and even our bodies. When trash, such as single-use plastic, gets discarded improperly, it breaks down into tiny little pieces. According to NOAA, "microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long." Unfortunately, as this is an emerging issue, there is still a lot to be learned about its impact.

Organizations including Ocean Blue Project are working hard to combat plastic issues through cleanups, fundraising, outreach, and advocacy.

Redditors were rightfully annoyed with the litterer featured in this post.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"It's not mildly infuriating for me; it's absolutely rage-inducing," one person wrote.

Another commenter suggested a significant penalty, saying, "These people need to … be fined 1k every time they do this."

Someone else shared that their city has a big issue with trash, stating: "I see this all of the time in New Orleans. I've lived in 4 major cities, and this one is the worst for litterbugs."

🗣️ Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.