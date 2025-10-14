Gardener distressed after learning truth about seemingly innocent plant purchased at big box chain: 'Kill it'

Invasive plants often attract gardeners with their striking appearance and ability to thrive in various environments, but their unchecked spread can cause significant problems for local ecosystems.

A Reddit user recently learned this lesson the easy way, after commenters quickly pointed out that the plant they had bought was known for taking over entire yards. "I purchased these Lantanas from Lowe's and HEB, then after some googling, I'm worried it's not a good idea to plant them due to the invasive nature," the gardener wrote on the subreddit r/HoustonGardening, beneath some images of the offending plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener received lots of replies urging them not to plant it, with one commenter writing: "Please do not plant this. Kill it. Lantana camara is an invasive plant."

Invasive species are a global issue that has been made worse by human interference. Non-native plants are often admired for their beauty, but they can quickly become invasive, outcompeting native plants and destroying entire ecosystems.

Additionally, invasive plants and animals cost the global economy trillions of dollars each year, as they cause extensive damage to property and infrastructure, ruin crops, and prevent ecosystems from functioning properly.

Choosing to rewild your yard by planting native plants instead of invasive species can prevent an invasive species from taking over your yard, saving you a lot of time and effort on removal. Native plants are also much cheaper and easier to maintain than ornamental plants and grass lawns because they don't require extensive watering or the addition of expensive, store-bought fertilizers.

As a bonus, by growing native plants, you are also doing a good deed for the environment. Native plants help support local ecosystems, including native wildlife such as birds, bees, and butterflies, which are important pollinators that contribute to food production.

Other Redditors were quick to warn the original poster about the invasive plant.

One user wrote: "There is no way to kill this plant."

"Lantana is absolutely taking off and growing wild and invasive everywhere," another added.

