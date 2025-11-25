Homeowner warned after sharing photos of persistent problem in yard: 'Nothing works'

A homeowner at a loss for how to manage weeds in their landscaping recently turned to Reddit to unearth the best solution once and for all.

"It seems like whatever we do (mulch, cardboard, landscape fabric, preen, various weedkillers) nothing works and all of our beds look like this," they posted on the subreddit r/landscaping. "How do we get these under control once and for all?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Landscaping experts were quick to come to the rescue with tips.

"You're not actually mulching, you're decorating with wood chip sprinkles," one commenter joked, explaining that quality mulch needs to go deep — 4 inches or more — to be effective. "If that's too high [and weeds persist], dig down a bit. Weeds need sunlight and water to grow."

Another commenter noted that the weeds here are more annual weeds, which are unavoidable even with the best landscaping techniques.

"Most of what I see in this pic are blown-in weeds (crabgrass, lady's thumbs, etc) — no garden is exempt from managing these weeds that are borne on the wind," they explained. "These annuals have to be yanked."

However, other landscapers have rid even the toughest weeds by thinking local to fill in gaps.

"I've had much success filling spaces with ground covers and natives instead of mulching," they said. "Open ground is free real estate, fill it with things that you want to prevent the things you don't want."

Native landscaping can be the best option for homeowners looking for a low-maintenance garden that still looks lush and beautiful. Because these plants are naturally occurring in the region, they easily thrive in the local ecosystem, which minimizes upkeep.

Not only can native plants save money on watering and maintenance, but it can also attract pollinators and support the local habitat overall. These plants also typically have deep root systems that can prevent erosion and flooding.

By feeding into this symbiotic relationship between plants, insects, animals, and more in the local habitat, this one small move can have a big impact on your wallet and your yard's ecosystem.

When incorporating native plants into landscaping, this Redditor's comment is important to keep in mind to avoid woods as much as possible.

"Nature abhors a vacuum. You want space between your plants? Expect something to fill it," they said.

