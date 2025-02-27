  • Home Home

Homeowner weighs options after common landscaping tactic fails: 'You can never keep [them] out'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The "war on weeds [is] constant," as one Redditor put it, but that doesn't mean there is a shortage in remedies. A Reddit user seeking to clear unwanted weeds out of a rock path sought some relief from the r/landscaping subreddit and got a bunch of imperfect solutions.

They shared photos of the mildly weed-infested rock path and revealed they and their girlfriend's dad were planning to remove the rocks and put something new in to replace the ineffective tarp. They were wondering the best material to install before putting the rocks back, and let the sub know they were based out of Rhode Island.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Spray, pull or torch," one user concisely chimed in with by far the three most popular pieces of advice from other Redditors.

One commenter raved about the torch route, calling it "so much fun" and "perfect for weeds in rocks." The poster, who described themselves as a 66-year-old woman, bought the product on Amazon and added, "If I can use it, anyone can." Other users did tell the OP to exercise caution to make sure the torch wouldn't ruin the rocks, resulting in a scenario where "your path looks like a dalmatian."

A different user supported the pull front, preaching incremental steps. 

"The best way I found is to pull a few weeds out everyday with your hands," they wrote. "Before you know it, they will be gone because you will be in the habit of seeing new ones and then you will want to pull them out."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Lastly, spraying is an option. The sub was mostly aligned with the idea that chemicals like glyphosate, a herbicide found in weed-killer Roundup, were best avoided. Glyphosate has been connected to serious health issues like cancer and is even banned in some areas. It also can inadvertently kill other plants and trees due to runoff.

Users thus suggested vinegar instead. One Redditor proposed a 30% strength vinegar in a mix with salt and dish soap, and another user confirmed, "It's been working wonders for us!" The community stressed using gloves and goggles for safety is important, as is avoiding spraying any grass or plants intended to be kept alive. 

Pouring boiling water on the weeds is another potential hack the OP could use.

Whatever route the OP goes, a commenter reminded them of the sobering truth: "You can never keep weeds out."

