Parent met with warnings after considering controversial playground product: 'It'll be miserable'

One parent went to Reddit for advice about building a new backyard play structure, and the overwhelming response revealed that not all mulch is created equal.

In the r/landscaping subreddit, the original poster shared an image of their lawn, using Amazon's "see it in your space" feature to visualize a new jungle gym dome for their kids. They asked the community for suggestions on finishing the area underneath the play structure.

"We plan on building it this weekend. I can't decide if I should just leave it all grassy or do … rubber mulch?" the OP wrote. "Weed eating totally possible but fitting inside that dome for 2 grown over 6ft adults will be a challenge."

The comments overwhelmingly advised against rubber mulch — and for good reason.

While rubber mulch is often marketed as a playground-safe solution, it has a long list of downsides. It can leach toxic chemicals into the soil, release microplastics, and overheat in the sun.

Additionally, in our warming climate and lengthening fire seasons, rubber mulch can pose a fire risk in extreme heat and is notoriously difficult to dispose of once installed.

Fortunately, there are better alternatives. Many parents and schools are already taking notice. Choosing native plants, natural mulch, or ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass can help you create a more eco-friendly and low-maintenance yard.

These changes reduce water bills and yard work while creating healthier habitats for pollinators, which are vital to our food supply.

Considering reworking your yard? Upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding part of it can make a significant difference.

Here's what the subreddit had to say.

"Leave it grass," one commenter said. "If you mulch, you'll have to build something to contain the mulch and you'll still have stuff growing in it. Never do rubber mulch."

"Besides the VOCs [in the soil], it'll be miserable to dispose of when you no longer need a rubber mulch area," another added. "Best to [use] playground rated wood chips. Safe and degrades on its own."

"Don't use rubber mulch," a third commenter added. "It gets very hot in the sun and when your kids grow out of using the dome it will be a PITA to get rid of. Putting down a wood based product like a mulch or pine bark nuggets … will be much easier."

