Homeowner suffers unforeseen consequences after using problematic landscaping tool: 'This will be a years-long marathon and not a sprint'

A Reddit user asked for advice in r/landscaping about controlling nuisance weeds growing in their native lawn.

The poster had placed landscaping fabric — a common yet problematic material — above the soil to control weeds, but it actually doesn't prevent weeds from growing underneath the fabric.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted two photos of their lawn, which seemed normal aside from the gnarly weeds growing through a patch of mulch.

"Under a year ago we removed a grass lawn and planted some drought resistant and native plants with landscaping fabric and mulch," the OP explained. "We've tried to stay on top of pulling weeds but it's hot and we got lazy. Do I need to just [hand] pull all these weeds?"

While many lawn care companies recommend landscaping fabric in the short term as an easy, cheap solution to control weeds, it's not a permanent fix. The fabric eventually starts to break down, and if it's made of plastic, it will leach harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater, which can contaminate our food supply through storm runoff.

But it can cause problems in your own backyard as well since the fabric suffocates plant roots and keeps nutrients from reaching them, according to LawnStarter. The fabric can also be expensive and time-consuming to install.

Luckily, there are plenty of natural alternatives to landscaping fabric to keep your lawn weed-free and safe from microplastic pollution. LawnStarter recommends using materials such as cardboard, newspapers, burlap, and ground cover plants to provide a natural barrier against weeds.

Low-maintenance ground cover plants such as buffalo grass and clover can help you save money on lawn care by reducing your water bills. Plus, native lawns don't require fertilizers and chemicals to maintain, and they help attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies to your garden. Creating a healthy ecosystem for wildlife also benefits humans, since we rely on pollinators for much of our food supply.

One fellow gardener offered extensive advice about the OP's predicament, explaining that the weed was Bermuda grass and that it could be killed by laying down black plastic. They also recommended planting low-growing plants such as creeping juniper to help prevent weeds.

"No matter what this will be a years-long marathon and not a sprint, so you'll need to set your expectations as such. But this is your land you chose to take responsibility over so it's worth it," they concluded.

"I never really wanted the fabric but it was something many of the people helping with the project suggested. Time to get that out and tackle the grass," the OP replied.

