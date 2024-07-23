Landscaper raises concerns about homeowner's deteriorating yard: 'This is the first I've seen with this situation'

A landscaper has turned to social media for help after finding a client's lawn slowly dying.

In a post to the r/Landscaping subreddit, the landscaper revealed they work alongside a lawn care company called Weedman that treats yards in the region that the landscaper will simply mow or prune.

While there typically aren't any issues, the landscaper discovered that one of the lawns they maintain is now filled with brown and dying grass.

"What is wrong with this turf?" the landscaper asked, sharing several photos of the deteriorating yard. "This is the first I've seen with this situation," they said in a separate comment.

Dozens of Reddit users came to the landscaper's aid, revealing that the damage was likely due to a lack of water or burns caused by too much fertilizer or other sprayed chemicals. Many suggested the homeowner contact the company that treats their lawn for assistance or check their irrigation system to ensure it is being properly watered.

Traditional turf and grass lawns require a lot of time and money to maintain because of the need for water, fertilizer, and often other pesticides and chemicals. Consider switching to a natural lawn filled with grass alternatives and native plants to relieve the stress on yourself and your wallet.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that natural lawns provide major savings. Turf grass seeds can cost up to $8,000 per acre to install, while native grasses and plants can cost only $4,000 per acre. Natural lawns like buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and clover also require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which can further save homeowners hundreds of dollars annually.

At the same time, these grass alternatives offer huge benefits for the environment. They support pollinators like bees and butterflies, resulting in a healthy ecosystem in your region.

While the homeowner has the option to switch to a natural lawn to protect their yard, many Reddit users have also recommended testing the soil to learn how to best care for the lawn.

"When in doubt get a soil test," one user wrote.

"Do yourself a favor and visit your state's Cooperative Extension Service website. Search your turf type and read up on proper maintenance," another said. "Also search soil sample, take one and send it off of analysis. Pay attention to the results and only add what is prescribed."

