Tenant questions yard requirements after landlord demands payment: 'I'm not sure why you would be responsible'

"Your landlord not conducting a review at reasonable intervals … means … that they have accepted the level of care that you have provided."

A Reddit post has people talking about renter and landlord responsibilities regarding yard maintenance and landscaping.

The original poster explained to the r/Landlord subreddit that their lease included a clause about maintaining and watering the yard, which was already in sparse shape when they moved in.

The renter added that, although they were no landscaping expert, they did what they could as far as watering the yard and pulling weeds.

Based on the tenant's description, the yard is in more or less the same shape, with the addition of some clover and crabgrass in spots that used to be bare. But now the landlord is asking them to foot the bill for a $3,000 yard overhaul.

That's why the OP turned to Redditors for their opinion on whether this is fair or even legal.

Commenters mostly agreed the landlord should be the one maintaining the landscaping — especially if they have specific expectations. Many argued that asking the tenant to handle general upkeep, like mowing the lawn, is reasonable, but a full-scale overhaul should fall on the landlord.

Aside from the high price tag, this scenario points to a bigger issue for renters who want to adopt eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscaping. Some may want to grow their own food or switch to a natural lawn to conserve resources, but strict policies in the lease prevent them from making these changes.

Unfortunately, both renters and homeowners throughout the country have faced rules that make it harder to embrace money-saving, eco-friendly lifestyle choices. For example, some residents are prevented from hanging clotheslines, which can cut down on energy costs. Other rules require tenants to maintain water-intensive grass lawns, driving up water bills.

For renters looking to negotiate for more sustainable living options, The Cool Down has a guide on how to work with HOAs to update problematic rules. This guide mainly has homeowners in mind, but it still offers useful insight for tenants hoping to convince landlords to adjust their policies.

Comments in the thread sided with the tenant. One person said, "I'm not sure why you would be responsible for 'overhauling' the lawn if you've been maintaining and watering. You are presumably not a lawn care expert and it doesn't seem that the (high) expectations were clearly laid out."

Another commenter shared their viewpoint as a landlord. "At my rental properties, I pay for all gardening and infrastructure (irrigation)," they said. "In some cases, the tenants pay for water. … Your landlord not conducting a review at reasonable intervals (say, every 3-6 months) means (to me) that they have accepted the level of care that you have provided. Full stop. That's it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.