Tenant fumes after discovering landlord's secret manipulation tactic: 'Not sure how long you have left in your lease ...'

"He should not chip in; he should pay the entire cost."

One frustrated renter made a post after being hit with massive bills because their landlord insists on keeping the two-acre property fully watered.

In a Reddit post, one California renter explained that their landlord keeps sneakily turning up the automatic watering system on their property, which consists of trees and grass. The tenant said it costs a fortune to irrigate — roughly $300 per month. The renter tried to turn the automatic system "way down," only for the landlord's gardener to manually turn it up again. They pleaded with Reddit for help: "What can I do?"

The poster wants the landlord to chip in for the water usage cost. But some commenters insisted that wasn't enough. One firmly stated: "He should not chip in; he should pay the entire cost."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Reddit thread included discussions concerning the lease terms, tenant duties, and local watering restrictions. Many agreed the situation was unfair. But they said the tenant has a legal responsibility to maintain the property to the landlord's standards.

While maintenance on rental properties can be tricky, this situation is particularly infuriating for people. The landlord is forcing the tenant to use excessive water, draining their wallet and the local water supply.

Unfortunately, many landlords and homeowner associations enforce these kinds of environmentally harmful practices. They prevent people from implementing money-saving, eco-friendly changes. From gardening to clotheslines to xeriscaping, landlords and HOAs frequently forbid environmentally friendly updates. This hurts tenants, homeowners, and the environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Fighting these authorities is often unsuccessful. Rather than being combative, it's usually best to work with your landlord to find a compromise. Many have successfully changed HOA bylaws or negotiated with their landlords.

Not all landlords are willing to compromise. One commenter warned the poster that this rental may not work out. They said: "Not sure how long you have left in your lease, but be prepared in not having your lease renewed."

But people in the comments offered compromise suggestions. One person said, "You could discuss xeriscape or just rock." And another pointed out that there are "many xeriscape gov subsidized programs to replace lawns." For such a massive outdoor space, xeriscaping or native plants are likely the best solutions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.