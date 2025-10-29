Landlord seeks financial advice after sharing plan to profit off of solar-powered property: 'Makes absolutely no sense'

Fellow Redditors were certainly blunt about the landlord's original plan.

A landlord's question to the r/solar subreddit about how to make money from a newly purchased, solar-powered property turned into an unexpected lesson on the real value of solar energy.

The scoop

In the Reddit post, a Milwaukee-based landlord explained that they'd recently bought a rental home with solar panels installed two years prior. The system, featuring 17 IQ8Plus microinverters and an IQ gateway, was fully paid off when the property changed hands.

Looking for "insight on the value/return selling the pre-owned panels," the landlord asked whether it was worth removing and reselling the system.

Fellow Redditors were overwhelmingly against the idea.

"Just the thought of removing solar makes absolutely no sense unless it's for repairs," one commenter wrote.

Others pointed out that the cost of uninstalling, storing, and selling used panels would exceed any potential profit.

"Much of the cost is the design and labor," another Redditor added. "It will actually cost you MORE to do that."

How it's helping

Instead of tearing out a perfectly good system, commenters urged the OP to treat the panels as an asset, not a hassle. Keeping solar in place could attract eco-conscious tenants and justify slightly higher rent while helping renters save on monthly power bills.

As one user put it, "Advertise the home as green and energy-saving, and let that increase the rent you can get."

Installing solar panels is definitely one of the best home energy hacks out there, cutting utility costs and reducing pollution caused by traditional energy sources. For homeowners looking to explore their solar options, Palmetto offers a leasing program that lets users access solar power with no money down through its LightReach program, minimizing upfront costs while locking down low energy rates.

If you'd rather explore local installers or compare pricing before deciding, Palmetto's local resources and EnergySage's free comparison tool can help to weigh your options and estimate all the potential savings.

And if you're still on the fence about leasing versus buying, check out this side-by-side breakdown to decide what fits your household budget best.

What everyone's saying

Fellow Redditors were certainly blunt about the landlord's original plan.

"You wouldn't get much money for them all — they're worth a lot more as a functioning system," one person wrote.

Another added, "Don't be a [jerk], be a good landlord instead."

Everyone seemed to agree: solar panels aren't just about saving on electricity, they're about investing in long-term value. Removing them, as one commenter summed up, "makes absolutely no sense."

