Tenant slams landlord after discovering source of bad smell in apartment: 'Am now staying in a hotel'

Renting a home offers significant advantages, including the freedom from handling maintenance and repairs since landlords are on the hook for upkeep and unexpected replacements.

However, some renters face challenges when landlords do not take complaints seriously and allow their homes to deteriorate and become unlivable.

A disturbing example came from a Reddit post on r/mildlyinfuriating, where the OP shared photos of a neglected plumbing issue.

In the post, the OP explained that they'd contacted their landlord about a persistent poop-like smell inside and outside the home. However, the landlord insisted it wasn't an issue. So, the tenant hired a private plumber to look into the matter.

"Main sewer line has rusted out and looks like clogged from toilet paper and most likely paper towel," the OP wrote. "I am now staying in a hotel paid for by the landlord."

The disgusting photos in this post highlight the need to keep up with plumbing maintenance and to have issues promptly addressed by a professional rather than ignored.





Unaddressed plumbing issues can lead to extensive property damage, expensive emergency repairs, and serious health hazards. In this situation, the landlord even had to pay for a hotel stay for their tenant while plumbing repairs were being made.

In social media posts like this one, you can find countless examples of how landlords have prevented tenants from living sustainable, healthy lives. Other tenants have vented online about their landlords' terrible building management practices, handling of appliance issues, and toxic spraying of chemicals.

If you are facing pushback from a landlord or even an HOA for a property you own, you can take assertive, informed action to change bylaws and live the lifestyle you want.

You can also live more sustainably at home and save money on monthly utility bills by using energy-efficient appliances and embracing smart-home technology.

Reddit users were shocked to see the OP's plumbing disaster photos and shared their feedback in the comments.

"That's the nastiest s*** I've seen all week," one Redditor wrote. "Rotted poop has been festering behind this guy's walls for who knows how long."

"Have yourself checked out by a doc," someone else recommended. "Exposure to excrement can lead to all sorts of health issues."

"I'm still in the process of rebuilding my house after one of these disasters," another Redditor shared. "Currently about $60k into it."

