Homeowner raises concerns after noticing major error made by landscapers: 'I wish I had a picture of that'

"I was hoping to not have to dig up the root ball again, but I know it would be the best long-term fix."

This Redditor did their research, and it saved a newly planted tree.

A homeowner was upset to discover a landscaper had incorrectly planted the tree. They then asked for help on r/arborists.

"I asked a guy to plant a kousa Dogwood in my yard. It came in a burlap wrapped ball," they wrote. "... [I] quickly learned how badly the tree was planted. It had a 7 inch high mud mound above ground and another couple of inches of landscaping rock. I wish I had a picture of that."

They shared photos of the tree and its improper installation, asking, "Does this tree need to be replanted?"

While kousa dogwoods aren't native to the United States, they're not considered invasive. It's not the best tree to choose, but it's still better than a plain grass lawn, which offers very few benefits to the homeowner or the environment.

Adding just one small tree can make a big difference, producing 215 pounds of oxygen, storing 81 pounds of carbon, and evaporating 119 gallons of water, according to 8 Billion Trees' tree value calculator.

By planting native flowers, grasses, and trees, you can transform a traditional lawn into a blooming habitat for pollinators and local wildlife. Not only will your lawn look stunning, but you'll also save a ton of time and money.

The Plant Native estimates that monoculture lawns "take 2400% MORE TIME than a native garden" and cost over $1,000 more each year to maintain.

Commenters confirmed it'd be best to do what the Redditor was trying to avoid: replant the tree.

"I would replant," one user suggested. "... The tree will be healthier. … Nice job doing your research!"

The Redditor responded, saying, "I was hoping to not have to dig up the root ball again but I know it would be the best long term fix."

