Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of lawn project they say makes them glad they have no HOA: 'What a difference'

A Virginia homeowner posted on r/NativePlantGardening to show exactly why they are so grateful not to live in a neighborhood with an HOA.

A before and after photo comparison shows what a difference time and native plants can make.

The first photo from 1996 shows a monoculture lawn with zero personality, biodiversity, or curb appeal. The second photo, taken over 25 years later, is bursting to life with violet, yellow, ivory, and pink native blooms.

"Supporting and sustaining a future for all," the OP wrote. "And it's pretty!!"

Traditional monoculture lawns are the most grown crop in the United States, according to Scientific American. They offer no value other than aesthetics and pride, having become a status symbol of success and the stereotypical American dream that comes with a family and a white picket fence. The truth is they are water-chugging, chemical-fueled polluters.

The alternative option is the natural lawn, which is slowly gaining popularity. While native lawns have received a reputation for looking like weeds or not being aesthetically pleasing, it's examples such as these that show how wrong that assumption is. With time and care, you can create a beautiful yard by rewilding with local plants, wildflowers, clovers, vegetables, or buffalo grass, depending on where you live. Use Audubon's Native Plant Database to explore your options.

Switching to a natural lawn will lower your water bill and require way less maintenance, fertilizers, and pest control. It's also better for local wildlife and pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. You can always begin with a small patch of your lawn to start reaping the benefits and grow from there so it isn't so overwhelming.

The front yard native makeover attracted all sorts of attention.

"Holy guacamole what a difference," one Redditor said in awe.

"I'm saving this post as inspiration and as a reminder that these things take time," another declared.

"It's so rewarding to plant natives and see all the creatures come to the yard," the OP replied in the comments.

