Homeowner shares 'gorgeous' before-and-after photos after transforming kitchen with major upgrades: 'Years of planning'

One homeowner shared the result of a full kitchen renovation that involved some hard labor and the addition of a new eco-friendly appliance.

The homeowner posted before-and-after photos in the r/Renovations subreddit. After "years of planning," the original poster said it was a DIY project with the exception of the floors, cabinet design, and counters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures showed a wall separating the kitchen from the dining room prior to renovations. The OP said that by removing that wall, the kitchen space is now twice as big. The homeowner also removed a sliding glass door and bump-out addition, which created space for a refrigerator and a new oven.

While at least one commenter indicated they thought the original looked good too, making it debatable how needed the renovation was, dozens complimented the modernized kitchen makeover. Commenters called the design choices "gorgeous" and inquired about the construction process. Others were inspired by the open floor plan.

"Beautiful choices, love the expansion to the dining room for a more open kitchen and office," one commenter said. "I rarely ever use my dining room."

The new appliances were also a topic of discussion. The homeowner replaced a gas range with an induction stove. The energy-efficient appliance is faster, healthier, and easier to clean.

Another advantage of using induction ranges is that they prevent hazardous gases from entering homes. According to Yale researchers, gas stoves are responsible for nearly 13% of all childhood asthma in the United States.

Induction stoves are also more affordable than other options. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, consumers can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. If a major kitchen renovation doesn't fit the budget, plug-in induction burners are a great alternative that starts at a much lower price.

Those in the market for a new stove might have to act fast, though. President Donald Trump has mentioned eliminating IRA subsidies several times since taking office, and now that the Big Beautiful Bill has been passed, those benefits, including the $840 for induction, are reportedly set to expire at the end of the year.

As for the kitchen renovation posted on Reddit, one commenter questioned whether the homeowner missed cooking with gas. The OP admitted there has been some adjustment but also mentioned the benefits of preparing food quickly and saving energy with induction.

"Boiling water is BONKERS fast and I keep surprising myself at how fast it starts to boil," the OP responded.

