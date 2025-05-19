Home cook shares incredible hack for reusing old ketchup bottles: 'Can't believe I've never thought of this'

A Redditor revealed an unexpected second life for your go-to condiment's plastic bottles — oil holders. Instead of shelling out for a specialized oil dispenser that might not work as well or be prone to breaking, the used-up bottle can do the trick.

The scoop

The Redditor shared the hack to the r/blackstonegriddle subreddit, which is a community for users of the brand's array of cooking devices.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post notes that their "ketchup bottle is the best oil bottle I've used." A picture shows what appears to be a Heinz brand bottle filled with oil.

As far as why the repurposed bottle works so well, the OP called out the ease of using it, the fact that it's leak-proof, and that it won't let bugs in.

Other oil containers are glass, which can lead to some dangerous situations in a hectic kitchen. Or they might have a spout, which means that air or insects can sneak in. The OP's clever solution hits on both issues effectively.

Their post further encouraged homeowners to save their next ketchup, mustard, or relish bottle for just this purpose when it's out of juice.

How it's helping

The OP's hack works on a couple of levels for home chefs. On the one hand, it saves money in making a purchase of a specific product for oil storage. That keeps more cash in homeowners' pockets while also preserving the resources that go into the production and shipping of a specialized oil dispenser.

Another win is keeping the ketchup bottle from heading to recycling or to a planet-heating landfill. Even if where you live accepts plastic bottles, a frustrating amount of plastic doesn't actually get recycled even after reaching a facility.

Moreover, recycled plastic can lose its quality in the process, and the act of recycling it does require resources.

A worst-case scenario is if the bottle doesn't get recycled at all and instead ends up in a crowded landfill. There, it could spend centuries breaking down while leaking troubling microplastics that are disturbingly cropping up everywhere in nature, including the ocean.

By finding a new calling for the bottle, the OP is saving it from these outcomes and helping slow our collective plastic problem.

What everyone's saying

Users were enthused about the hack, and some had jokes about the optics of it.

One wrote: "Good call! Can't believe I've never thought of this. Thanks for the tip!"

"The only bottle I have found to be a better option is a Sriracha bottle with that screw open close," another Redditor said.

"Just don't mix it with your blackstone urine bottle," one quipped, referencing a potential off-label use for the brand's squeeze bottles. "I made that mistake just once."

"Just don't mix it with your blackstone urine bottle," one quipped, referencing a potential off-label use for the brand's squeeze bottles. "I made that mistake just once."