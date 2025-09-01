Woman rips out harmful growth taking over yard: 'Spreading pretty bad'

A Reddit user recently sought advice on how to handle a rash of Japanese stiltgrass on their grandparents' property.

"In my grandparents' yard in West Virginia, there's a pretty large patch of Japanese stiltgrass that's been spreading pretty bad," they wrote on r/invasivespecies.

"It's been there for a few years now. I'm visiting for the summer, and I'd like to help them get rid of it, but I'm not sure of the best way to go about it," they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One major challenge they faced was big: Weeding can actually encourage it to spread due to disturbed soil.

Japanese stiltgrass has been described by experts at the Alabama Cooperative Extension System as "one of the most damaging invasive plant species in the United States." Like most invasive species, Japanese stiltgrass has a tendency to reproduce quickly, unencumbered by the natural checks and balances with which it evolved.

When a species is moved out of its native environment, it is often positioned to overrun its new home and establish a monopoly on vital resources. This can include food, water, and habitat.

As a result, native species are displaced, leading to a decline in biodiversity and the vital ecosystem services that people depend on. One study suggested that invasive species are responsible for hundreds of billions of dollars of economic losses each year.

The original poster didn't want to use chemicals that might harm native deertongue plants in the area. Despite those hurdles, it didn't take long for them to begin the removal process.

Fellow Redditors empathized with the amount of hard work required to eradicate Japanese stiltgrass in the comments.

"We spend about 3 weeks pulling in late summer; I mean we really go at it. We prioritize hills where fresh seeds would travel downhill with rain," said one community member. "We also prioritize deer trails to cut down on seeds traveling with them. Keep up the good fight."

Another commenter had an all-natural alternative to herbicides.

"Consider seeding the no-mow native lawngrass Nimblewill (Muhlenbergia schreberi) over the entire affected area!" the gardener replied.

"[Japanese stiltgrass], being an annual, has less and less open soil available to it as time passes. With a little careful pulling from you, in the worst patches, you will help the Nimblewill win faster (but it will win)," the user explained.

