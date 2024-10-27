Homebuyer alarmed after discovering potential disaster in backyard during tour: 'I wouldn't go near the property'

"Before any further viewings, there should be a survey."

A prospective homebuyer was left disappointed after discovering a potential environmental nightmare while touring the backyard.

A Reddit user posted a photo in the r/GardeningUK subreddit with the caption: "Hi, I viewed a property today and i'm 99% sure it has Japanese Knotweed in the garden. Can someone confirm please?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, the original poster had their worst fears confirmed, as commenters verified that the plant featured in the photo was Japanese knotweed, a notorious invasive species that is known for its rapid growth and potential to overtake native plants after spreading from neighboring yards. Like most invasive species, Japanese knotweed can outcompete native plants for resources such as sunlight and nutrients and can lead to a decrease in biodiversity and thereby harm the local ecosystem.

Commenters didn't mince words when warning the OP of the dangers of Japanese knotweed and recommending that necessary steps be taken to evaluate the yard before moving into the home.

"I used to deal with this. I wouldn't go near the property," one commenter wrote. "If that's a boundary fence, then the actual root could be on the adjacent property. Therefore, it's their responsibility. Before any further viewings, there should be a survey."

Invasive species can be difficult to control once established. In some cases, plants like bamboo can damage foundations or other parts of homes and buildings.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

If you want to join the ongoing battle against invasive species, consider rewilding your yard with native plants that can help restore the natural balance and support pollinators. Switching to a natural lawn can also help save time and money on maintenance while creating a healthier environment.

Before making any decisions on buying homes, it can be helpful to consult with a local expert or a landscaper who has experience dealing with invasive species. As some commenters recommended, you would be within your right to require the seller to take care of the issue before purchasing the property.

"You can request that the seller pay for an eradication plan as a condition of sale — we did that and it's all been fine," one commenter stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.