Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of incredible landscaping battle: 'That's a hell of a difference'

Invasive species can be a real headache for homeowners, as they have the potential to wipe out native species and can be super hard to get rid of.

One Reddit user on the subreddit r/invasivespecies was able to successfully remove their invasive plants, but was left with a new conundrum.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I went in and hit all these invasive vines, English ivy, bramble and who knows whatever else… what's next? Cover it? Mulch? Any ideas how to stay on top of it?" the user asked, accompanied by a photo of their now-empty yard.

One commenter asked for photos of the yard prior to the invasive species cleanout, which the user attached.

The commenter responded, "Damn that's a hell of a difference NICE JOB," while also suggesting the user look into a native plant lawn.

Installing native plants, also known as rewilding your yard, is the process of choosing flowers, plants, or grass that grow natively in your area. Not only will native plants become a thriving part of your local ecosystem, but they will also attract local pollinators, which will do a lot of the heavy lifting of yard care for you. It's a good way to help the Earth while saving on time, pesticides, and even water usage.

Another great move is switching from turf to a native lawn, using clover, buffalo grass, or other plants native to your area to make your lawn low-maintenance and eco-forward.

Some successful native gardeners include one person who went from an invasive species nightmare situation to a thriving native plant patio area. Another person took on the labor-intensive project of removing an invasive species from their yard, which was sure to benefit their surrounding environment.

Other commenters on the cleared-out invasive lawn added their insight into the homeowner's newfound free space.

"I'd try and seed some natives this fall," one user said.

Another person added, "This late in the season, find natives that will settle in without an extensive growing period."

