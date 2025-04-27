  • Home Home

Resident sparks outrage with photo of dangerous home being built near local bay: 'House needs to be removed'

"It's just awful design."

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user along the Atlantic coast posted a photo to r/McMansionHell of a large home being built yards away from an inlet bay, an area that was previously destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

"House needs to be removed before the next storm or someone gets hurt," one Redditor commented.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster stated that the house was causing a lot of drama in their town, reporting that the interior is unfinished and full of mold, and that the house is shifting and not structurally sound. There was also some conflict between the homeowner, the contractors, and the building inspector, and the situation was fraught with lawsuits between the parties.

There was also concern about whether the new home would be able to withstand future storms and flooding, which could potentially create an additional hazard. 

Building a large home can have a negative environmental impact. 

The resources and energy used during construction and for ongoing maintenance are significant. Once a large home is inhabited, they typically use more energy to heat, cool, and power. If the energy sources are not clean and nonrenewable, this can lead to higher carbon pollution, which contributes to the warming of the planet.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Residential energy use is responsible for about 20% of harmful carbon pollution in the United States, and larger homes are the biggest offenders.

There are ways to reduce the environmental impact of building a home.

Incorporating energy-efficient designs and technologies can be a larger investment upfront, but they can save homeowners money in the long term on energy bills. The energy used is cleaner, so the impact on the environment is reduced. By weatherizing your home and installing clean energy features and appliances, such as heat pump water heaters, solar panels, and energy-efficient appliances, you can be more environmentally friendly.

Larger homes can have a negative impact on the environment, but being thoughtful about design and materials can help reduce it.

Do you think your house could withstand a hurricane?

No way 😨

Maybe a weak one 🙁

I'm not sure 🤷

It definitely could 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Redditors agreed with the OP and shared in the outrage of this apparently irresponsible build.

One commenter simply stated: "No."

"It's just awful design," said another.

Another commenter agreed: "That's beyond."

