'Breakthrough' kitchen technology earns rave reviews after homeowner questions benefits: 'I would never go with anything else now'

A Reddit user on r/Appliances posted a thread seeking reviews and opinions about induction stoves. They explained they had never used one and did not know someone who had. "Anyone who has used one before, are they good?" they asked.

The resulting comments were a series of rave reviews from those who'd taken the plunge. "At this point I would never consider an electric one ever again; and honestly I don't think I'd consider gas either," one user said. "Induction really is that breakthrough technology that moves everything forward."

Another poster added, "Easy to clean, precise and won't give off harmful gases." This refers to the dangers posed by gas-powered stoves, which one expert likened to having a car's tailpipe in your kitchen. Others were impressed by the performance, with someone writing: "I love it! Still am amazed how fast water boils."

An induction stove looks like a glass-top electric stove but is far more efficient. It applies heat directly to the cookware instead of the surface, offering the easy cleaning of an electric stove with the performance of a gas stove. It's also safer to use as the surface can't burn you, and it won't be turned on accidentally.

An induction stove uses less energy, which means lower energy bills. It's also a better bet for the environment, as gas stoves are powered by fossil fuels. The only real downside of an induction stove is the high initial cost, but there are options at different price points and incentives (up to $840) to help. However, those subsidies may not last under the Trump administration, so make sure to take advantage of them while you still can.

For many in the thread, there was no going back to electric or gas.

"Just bought a house and didn't realize the stove was induction," one commenter noted. "It is easily my favorite stove ever. Way, way better than gas or standard electric. The pots and pans heat up incredibly fast, but also can vary heat much better with better consistency than other methods. We did have to buy a few new pans, as a few of ours were not compatible. I would never go with anything else now."

