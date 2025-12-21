Homeowner shares authentic review after purchasing high-tech gas stove alternative: 'I thought it would be helpful'

A Reddit user took to the platform to sing the praises of their new induction stovetop after making the switch.

Posting in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, they shared a quick review of their new kitchen upgrade.

"Just purchased a 36" Fulgor Sofia Series Induction Range Top," they said. "I couldn't be happier with it. It's easy to clean and it heats food quickly and simmers soups like a dream. My only challenge is the timer. It is very sensitive and I find it hard to set the time for short periods, like 3 or 4 minutes. But this is minor."

Induction continues to be the wave of the future in cooking and is safer and more environmentally friendly than cooking on gas, while delivering a far better cooking experience than working with electric coils. Induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional stoves, and they can save you big money on your monthly energy bill. Plus, since there's no methane gas involved, it's much safer for you and the environment than a typical stove.

On top of that, you can still get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to federal incentives, and they can be much more affordable than you think, costing as little as $50.

Commenters were appreciative of the review.

"Thank you for sharing!" one said. "I've been looking at Fulgor and I'm glad to hear a positive report."

"You're welcome," the poster replied. "I've never posted a review but since there aren't many about induction stove tops in general and Fulgor in particular I thought it would be helpful. I'm glad it was!"

