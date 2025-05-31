Home cook sparks debate over increasingly popular kitchen appliance: 'Never looked back'

A home cook looking to upgrade from a gas range went to Reddit for advice about an increasingly popular alternative in induction cooktops.

They asked for brand advice via a post in the r/inductioncooking subreddit and got a lot of feedback.

"Converted from gas and never looked back," one Redditor answered. It was among a smorgasbord of helpful comments.

Induction cooktops are part of the shift to better electric appliances that can save you time and money. Many of the machines and devices, including smart thermostats, can be controlled with apps on your phone.

Induction cooktops and ranges provide for speedy cooking without the harmful fumes that are a byproduct of gas stoves. About 12.7% of childhood asthma cases are "attributable to gas stove use," according to a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Other experts said further analysis was needed to better understand the risk. There is a consensus that the appliances emit formaldehyde and other dangerous vapors that irritate airways.

There are also benefits to switching beyond clearing the air of pollutants. Consumer Reports said that induction burners can boil water up to 40% faster. They are also three times more efficient than gas, with a 10% improvement compared to smooth-top electric ranges. That speed can cook up significant savings on your power bill, the Department of Energy added.

And since induction uses electromagnetic currents to heat a flat-bottomed pot or pan, not the cooking surface, there's a much lower burn risk. Your cookware just needs to be magnetic. The tops are smooth ceramic or glass, per the DOE.

What's more, a switch is attainable. The government report added that ranges cost around $1,000, with portable cooktops available for $70 or less. Well-reviewed brands such as Duxtop have models priced lower than $100 that work in a kitchen, backyard, or campground. Federal tax breaks of up to $840 remain available to help you make the buy.

Another Redditor had an additional perk to share.

"The ease of cleanup (people worry about scratching the glass top, but not a problem) and the safety of not having a gas flame make it worthwhile for me," they wrote.

Adding solar panels is another great home upgrade that can lower or even eliminate your power bill. EnergySage is a free online service that can help you find installers and incentives that can save you up to $10,000 on the setup, all while cutting heat-trapping air pollution.

