Homeowner shares first impressions after upgrading to stunning, futuristic cooktop: 'I have never had this level of control before'

"I have been truly handicapping my cooking using conventional electric for so long."

The induction cooktop market is projected to experience significant growth between 2025 and 2030, as consumers increasingly prefer eco-friendly and energy-efficient kitchen appliances, according to a report by Grand View Research.

One Reddit user "joined the team" by switching from electric to induction cooking. They shared their experience on the r/inductioncooking forum.

"I have been cooking with electric, either coil or higher end conventional glass top, my whole life, and I did not realize just how imprecise and slow they were until last night," the original poster said in the comments.

"I have never had this level of control before, and am realizing that I have been truly handicapping my cooking using conventional electric for so long."

They attached a photo of a sleek and shiny stovetop/oven combo to their post, showing off their new and exciting kitchen upgrade. Renters can purchase plug-in induction cooktops for only $50.

The induction cooktop, a cost-efficient alternative to gas and electric, works through magnetic fields that run into resistance and generate heat, allowing it to cook quicker than electric and gas stoves. Canary Media explained that this innovative cooking tool only works with pots and pans made with ferromagnetic materials such as cast iron and stainless steel.

Induction stoves turn off on their own when pots and pans are removed from the heat, as the heat is created by that contact between the cooking medium and cooktop.

This means induction cooktops do not produce polluting gases like gas stoves do, according to Scientific American.

There is an environmental concern with gas cookware, and the currently available rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act allow consumers to save a significant amount of money, about $840, through the installation of an induction cooktop.

Consumers who want to reap the benefits of this incentive should act fast, as the future of tax breaks and rebates for energy efficiency is unknown, as President Trump has expressed plans to cut IRA spending, according to Brookings. While it would take an act of Congress to change the IRA, its future is uncertain, so it's best to act fast to potentially save thousands of dollars.

No matter what happens, consumers will still save money on bills with induction stoves. Even more savings are possible when solar panels are thrown into the equation, potentially pushing energy bills down to near $0.

EnergySage can guide consumers through this process with their free tools, including quotes from vetted local installers, to help save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited for the original poster's new tool.

"I've had the [exact] same one … and love it," one commented.

Another Reddit user said: "Welcome to the club!"

