Homeowner frustrated by mysterious, relentless growth in backyard: 'Horrible'

Reddit users are helping one homeowner identify an unknown plant that keeps popping up in their grass — but the answer might be cause for concern.

The homeowner posted a series of pictures from a garden in the r/Gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a plant resembling a pea pod with pink flowers around it. The Redditor explained that the plant continues to appear in their grass and asked, "Are these weeds disguised as a pea plant?"

Other Redditors were quick to comment on the OP's theory — and there were differing opinions. However, the most popular answer was that the mystery plant looked like vetch.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, common vetch is a cool-season legume cover crop. It's used to fix nitrogen and help stop soil from compacting. Unfortunately, some types of vetch can be invasive.

The U.S. Forest Service describes invasive species as non-native to an ecosystem. Their introduction can threaten native species and will likely cause economic and environmental harm. The plants can also have a negative impact on human health.

Invasive plants are successful because they produce a lot of seed and thrive on disturbed soil, according to the Forest Service. They compete with native species for basic necessities like water and sunlight. In fact, the agency reports that invasive species are a main reason endangered and threatened species have declined 42% in the United States.

The Forest Service recommends that homeowners learn how to properly remove invasive plants and report infestations to government agencies. Rewilding your yard is a great way to start fresh with a garden.

There are many benefits to landscaping with native plants. First and foremost, they are better for the environment. The Forest Service insists native gardening helps reduce air pollution, provides shelter and food for wildlife, and requires less water. Even more, native plants help homeowners save money because they don't need fertilizers and require fewer pesticides.

Pollinators love native plants since they create a healthy ecosystem that allows them to protect our food supply. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping all allow you to incorporate native plants into your lawn and reap the rewards of saving time and money.

The Redditor dealing with the plant issue received feedback from several commenters, many of whom shared their own experiences.

One commenter called the plant "horrible" and expressed frustration with trying to rid their own garden of invasive species.

Another Reddit user cut straight to the point and wrote, "Very f****** invasive even if it is a legume!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



