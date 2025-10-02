HVAC tech stunned after seeing heat pump's performance in single-digit weather: 'We had a call this morning from an unhappy customer'

"I know some people think brand doesn't matter, but I think it does."

Heat pumps have to work harder in freezing temperatures to keep homes warm, but because of advancements in technology, they're able to perform well while reducing energy costs.

One HVAC tech shared in the r/HVAC subreddit that even in single-digit temperatures, a heat pump they'd installed kept a customer's home at a toasty 77 degrees Fahrenheit, even without a backup heating system.

"Pretty impressed by the carrier comfort heat pump units," they wrote.

However, the homeowner wasn't quite as thrilled with its performance.

"We had a call in this morning from an unhappy customer," the original poster continued. "We installed a new carrier comfort heat pump system for them back in August 2024. She was upset because the house was not 86F like she set it at."

But the temperature had dropped to a chilly four degrees Fahrenheit, and the system was not set on auxiliary heat to provide additional warmth. All things considered, the heat pump did an excellent job keeping the home toasty, even though it wasn't quite to the homeowners' liking. That said, recent advancements in cold climate heat pumps have significantly improved their efficiency and heating capacity in freezing weather, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency, with the clean energy nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute reporting that heat pumps are between 2.2 and 4.5 times more efficient than Energy Star-rated gas furnaces. This increased efficiency translates to lower energy bills, as it reduces electricity consumption by around 75%, per the Department of Energy. And since heat pumps can both heat and cool your home, you can enjoy savings all year round.

You can also snag a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) for qualifying heat pumps through the Inflation Reduction Act, though you'll want to act by Dec. 31 when the incentives will expire.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Through EnergySage's free heat pump quotes comparison tool, you can get estimates from vetted installers and learn more about what incentives you're eligible for. Simply answer a few basic questions about your home's energy needs, and the company's energy advisors will connect you with qualified professionals who can help you find the right system for your budget.

If you want to reduce your energy bills further, you can check out EnergySage's free tools that allow you to compare solar quotes from reliable contractors and save up to $10,000 on installations and purchases. Pairing solar with a heat pump is one of the easiest ways to save big on electric bills while reducing pollution and environmental impacts.

"Of all the brands I've installed, I have the fewest issues with Carrier/ICP. I know some people think brand doesn't matter, but I think it does," one commenter said.

"We install all the brands. Most I never hear about because they all work. This case was an outlier because of the unreasonable customer expectations," the OP commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.