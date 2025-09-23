Homeowner shares detailed review after installing a next-gen heat pump to fix impossible-to-cool house: 'It's been a total game-changer'

A California homeowner shared their experience with a Quilt mini-split heat pump on Reddit — and the reviews are glowing.

Posting to the r/heatpumps community, the homeowner explained in a detailed review that their mid-century Eichler home was nearly impossible to cool. With no attic, crawlspace, or insulation, and only radiant floor heating, they said they had suffered through "many summers of dying in the heat."

That all changed when they installed Quilt's sleek system.

"It's been reaching 100 [Fahrenheit] this week and we don't even notice until outside," they shared in the comments. "It's been a total game changer. We feel really lucky."

The Redditor praised Quilt's quiet operation, modern design, and thoughtful installation process, noting the contractors went "above and beyond" to conceal exterior lines.

Beyond the look, they noted the real benefit was comfort: "We've had the system for a week and it's actually been incredibly hot in our area, so we have been really enjoying having a comfortable home."

Heat pumps like Quilt's are far more efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they transfer heat instead of generating it. That means they can both heat and cool a home while using less energy, saving homeowners money. With federal rebates and tax credits available, switching can unlock thousands in savings — but many of these incentives expire at the end of 2025, so time is of the essence.

Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace make it easier than ever to compare local options and find systems that fit both budget and home design. On average, homeowners can save hundreds of dollars each year on energy bills by upgrading to a heat pump. By making these changes, households also help to build a cleaner, cooler future with less pollution.

Redditors were excited to read the OP's review of their heat pump system.

"Thanks for posting this!" noted one reader.

"Great photos and write up — thank you," said another commenter.

"Thank you for this. I was wondering about Quilt and the units really do fit aesthetically with your (gorgeous) mid-century home," another commenter shared.

