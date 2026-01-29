Homeowner shares honest performance review after one year with trendy HVAC upgrade: '[It] doesn't get used in the most efficient way'

"It is basically running at max for 6 hrs overnight."

Heat pumps are increasingly used worldwide as a cost-effective, energy-efficient method for heating and cooling residential buildings.

If you really want to understand the long-term impacts of upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump, it's best to consult people who have firsthand experience operating them.

In a recent Reddit post on r/UKHeatPumps, a homeowner reported their full-year heat pump performance for 2025.

In the heat pump review, the original poster reported that they have a four-bedroom, semidetached home in London with a 10-kilowatt Vaillant air-source heat pump that was installed in 2024.

"I have an EV and cheap overnight electricity, so my hp doesn't get used in the most efficient way, as it is basically running at max for 6 hrs overnight, which is typically the coldest temperature, but with electricity at 7p/kWh, it is the cheapest," they wrote.

After reviewing the specifications and usage details, the OP concluded that they are very satisfied with their heat pump experience because the house is warm and has been cost-effective. They also save energy compared with a gas boiler.

Additionally, the OP reported that their heat pump is "absolutely silent" in operation, but that it does take up some space where it's placed in the garden, which may be a consideration for smaller properties.

This honest review is helpful because it shows others in similar living situations how beneficial a heat pump can be and what to consider.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Regardless of the heat pump brand and model you choose, heat pump installation is among the best ways to cut your monthly energy bills and reduce your home's pollution output.

Heat pumps can help you save up to 50% on heating costs while also reducing cooling costs in the summer. Trusted brands like Mitsubishi can help you find an energy-efficient HVAC upgrade, such as cost-saving mini-split systems.

When you work with Mitsubishi, you can also connect with experienced professionals within the company's trusted network for heat pump installation.

After a year or so of using it, you may also be inspired to share your experience, including pros and cons, with others on social media, like the OP in this post.

"One really good outcome was moving from a gravity-fed water system to mains pressure, every tap and shower has great pressure," one Reddit user shared about their similar experience.

"I am super happy with it," someone else commented on the post based on their heat pump usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.