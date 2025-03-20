New homeowner puzzled by 'horrible' backyard mistake left behind by previous residents: 'I'm having a hard time'

Artificial or plastic grass has increased in popularity in recent years, with many people looking for a low-maintenance, no-water option for their backyards. But aside from not being as low maintenance as marketed, this backyard choice is also bad for the environment, and many new homeowners are looking for ways to rip it out.

"The previous owners of my house installed this artificial turf that looks horrible. I'm interested in removing it and going back in with native plants," wrote one homeowner on the subreddit r/gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner shared a photo of the lawn and asked for advice on what they should do after removing the grass before including a list of options they had thought of such as tilling, adding compost or mulch, and installing an irrigation system.

"I'm having a hard time finding information online about the best way to do this, so I figured I'd ask!" the OP wrote.

Commenters advised the homeowner to add a bit of compost or topsoil if the ground looked like it needed it before mentioning that native plants are pretty good at growing anywhere.

Native plants offer gardeners a number of benefits, from reduced maintenance and watering resulting in lower bills, to removing the need to spend time fertilizing or mowing a lawn. Native plants are also much better for the environment because they are adapted to the soil and weather conditions, so they don't need to use extra resources. They also provide habitat and food for a variety of wildlife, including pollinators, which are important for food security.

Rewilding your yard can also help make your property more climate resilient by providing protection against soil erosion and increasing rainwater filtration which can prevent flooding. This is because many of these plants have deep roots that stabilize the soil. This is in contrast to fake lawns that can contribute to flooding because the rain has nowhere to go. Additionally, plastic grass can get hot in the sun and retain the smell of pet urine, especially in hot weather, giving you the added job of disinfecting it.

Switching to a natural lawn with options like clover or buffalo grass can save both time and money. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards.

The homeowner received lots of advice from fellow native gardening enthusiasts.

"Don't till unless it's completely compacted," wrote one commenter.

"Wildflowers are pretty good at growing just about anywhere," added another.

