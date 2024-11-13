Homeowner met with warnings after sharing image of their landscaping blunder: 'That's not normal'

The issues with the lawn go far beyond the questionable aesthetics.

Artificial turf might sound like the perfect hassle-free solution if you're looking for a low-maintenance lawn.

But plastic grass comes with its own unique set of challenges and concerns, especially if it's not installed properly.

In a viral post to r/landscaping, one homeowner shared a photo of artificial turf that a contractor recently installed.

"Looks bumpy to me, and he says it's normal. Is this normal?" the homeowner asked.

Unfortunately, commenters said the installation job was not normal and that the turf appears to be improperly stretched.

But the issues with the lawn go far beyond the bumpy aesthetics.

Fake grass contains high levels of toxic chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin, ingested, and inhaled. Studies have found links between artificial turf and health issues, including cancer, asthma, fertility issues, and liver damage.

Plastic lawns get scorching hot on summer days, putting people at risk of burns and contributing to the rapid overheating of our planet.

In contrast, natural lawns are low-maintenance but with none of the chemical or overheating side effects.

Lawns filled with native plants instead of plastic support local pollinators, reduce the need for water, and add more natural beauty to your yard.

Meanwhile, planting native species of plants and easily maintaining them is far more cost-effective than the high price of installing artificial turf — around $19 per square foot.

Landscaping enthusiasts were appalled at the artificial lawn job the contractor provided and with the concept of fake, plastic grass in general.

A Redditor advised, "Tell him to roll it out and prove it will lay flat. I'd guess not enough prep went into it before laying."

"No, that's not normal," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Turf is ideal only for certain areas or for mini golf courses. Find out it's incredibly carcinogenic, and I would not want to be in repeated contact with it or let my kids or pets near it at all."

"It's not landscaping; it's land choking," a Redditor wrote. "Garbage product, no regulation, full of cancer-causing chemicals, and constantly leaks microplastics into the environment."

