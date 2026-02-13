  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned after learning about baffling HOA rule: 'I'll just pay the fines'

"People need to get over themselves."

by Matthew Swigonski
One Redditor shared their frustration over finding out their HOA prohibits wildlife feeding, and they're willing to face whatever fine is imposed.

For some, the chance to feed birds in their yards can be among the most rewarding parts of their day — but in a homeowners association, bylaws can prohibit this harmless act of kindness. 

One Redditor began weighing their options after learning that their HOA had one of those bylaws in place. 

They turned to the r/BADHOA community for advice on how to handle the situation. 

The homeowner noted that they were looking for guidance regarding "what constitutes a violation" of established bylaws against feeding wildlife. 

"Can they fine me for each peanut I give the animals? Or could it go by [the] number of animals fed?" they asked. 

HOAs can and do forbid feeding stray animals and wildlife, ostensibly to allay nuisances such as animal waste, noise, and minor property damage. These bylaws can also be enacted to prevent the attraction of pests or more dangerous wildlife. 

Irrespective of the justification, wildlife feeding bans can keep HOA members from enjoying their time outside or even limit their daily exercise. Moreover, rules prohibiting bird feeding can discourage the presence of much-needed pollinators that ensure backyard gardens flourish. 

Fortunately, there are many ways homeowners can address bylaws they deem unreasonable. Residents have the opportunity to overturn bylaws or reach a compromise that benefits the HOA and its members.

In the comments, users offered useful advice and potential solutions to the original poster. 

"There is always landscaping. Look up plants and bushes that birds depend on for food and shelter. Make sure you pick a variety that will include winter food," one commenter suggested

"What works is getting hot seeds, seeds covered in hot sauce," another user advised. "The birds don't care but squirrels, rats etc won't eat them. If the problem is attracting other animals, maybe suggest you only use the hot seeds?" 

Not every user was as diplomatic about restrictive HOA policies, though.

"Feeding birds is a harmless hobby. People need to get over themselves," a third commenter vented

Ultimately, the frustrated homeowner appeared content to eat whatever fine their HOA was willing to dole out, as long as they could continue to feed the animals. 

"I'm phrasing it this way because I think I want to tell them to f-off and that I'll just pay the fines, so I wanted to know more about how that is determined," the original poster explained.

