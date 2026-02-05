Homeowner outraged with HOA after sudden spike in bills: 'I just don't understand'

One homeowner expressed frustration with a homeowners association after their water and sewage bill spiked during the winter.

The homeowner posted a photo of their water and sewage payments over the past nine months in the r/****HOA subreddit. The Redditor said there had been a lack of transparency from the HOA about the soaring charges.

"I just don't understand how we are paying more in the winter months when people aren't watering their lawns!?!" the Redditor wrote. "But again, we get ZERO usage details."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The Redditor is far from the first homeowner to complain about HOA fees. According to HOA-USA.com, there are more than 370,000 HOAs in the United States. However, like the homeowner on Reddit, many people have run into issues with the associations.

Residents across the nation have accused their HOAs of imposing overly strict rules. Some even claim that HOAs have blocked them from installing eco-friendly home upgrades.

While HOA communities may require homeowners to pay more for certain utilities, some upgrades can help you save money in the long run. For example, adding rooftop solar panels can save homeowners hundreds on their energy bills. TCD partner EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers.

After installing solar panels, homeowners can pair them with electric appliances to drive utility costs even lower. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you to get the right system for your home and budget.

If you're having issues with your HOA, members of your HOA board have the most power to address your concerns and change established rules. As for the Reddit post, commenters urged the homeowner to request more information from their HOA.

"Demand to see the itemized bill," one commenter said.

