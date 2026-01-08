Homeowner details nightmare situation after discovering HOA's negligence: 'An ongoing issue'

"If they are forced to fix it, they will."

Moving into a new place is fun until you find out that the homeowners' association dropped the ball and you have sewer problems.

This happened to a Reddit user who said their cracked sewer pipe was the association's responsibility. It had been left unrepaired for more than five years, and they asked r/legaladvice if they could pressure the association to fix it.

"The plumber advised this would be an ongoing issue if the pipe does not get fixed," the original poster said.

It wasn't the first time a homeowners' association made life harder for members; other HOA residents have reported issues ranging from poor yard irrigation to financial mismanagement.

Homeowners' associations routinely come up in discussions about difficult neighbors and residential disputes.

A study in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning found that HOAs routinely stand in the way of sustainability, and even create "barriers through clauses related to home structure, landscaping, and energy use," hampering homeowners' efforts.

HOAs are infamous for cracking down on residents' attempts to rewild yards or establish pollinator-friendly zones, and are notoriously hostile to installing solar panels.

This micromanagement can result in higher utility bills, stress, and an overall lower quality of life for people living in homeowners' associations. But residents aren't without options, and HOAs are not as powerful as people are led to believe.

If you live in an HOA, you can work to change its bylaws — particularly those that infringe on residents' abilities to manage their homes and yards as they see fit, or clauses that prohibit eco-friendly, money-saving upgrades.

As for the original poster's dilemma, Splash Plumbing explained that it's not always clear whether an HOA or a homeowner is responsible for certain repairs, which can amplify tensions. Reddit users had advice for them, too.

"If they are forced to fix it, they will, but … they would be collecting from each owner if the HOA budget is insufficient to replace or repair," one user warned. Another recommended action.

"You don't need to sue your HOA to get them to do something. Go to a meeting. Lobby for a different approach … Run for [the] board if you have to," they advised.

