Homeowner dismayed over HOA's dangerous decision in neighborhood: 'I don't know what to do'

A worried homeowner's Reddit post is gaining attention after they shared that their homeowners association plans to use rodent poison around their Indiana neighborhood — even though the development borders a thriving local park and prairie ecosystem.

Posting in r/Environmentalism, the resident explained that the HOA hired exterminators to set bait boxes containing Contrac, a common rodenticide known to harm birds and other wildlife that eat poisoned rodents.

"There are hawks that live in the trees around the park, and I know there are some bald eagles that nest several miles away," the user wrote. "I don't know what to do."

Fellow Redditors were quick to sympathize and share ideas.

One suggested contacting the local parks and recreation department or city council to prevent the poison's use, while another pointed out that even pets could be at risk.

Others offered safer pest control options like rat birth control, snap traps, or installing barn owl nesting boxes — natural deterrents that don't harm predators or pollute the ecosystem.

This situation highlights a growing national tension between HOAs and environmentally minded residents. Across the U.S., some HOAs have drawn criticism for blocking eco-friendly home updates — such as native plant gardens, solar panels, or low-water landscaping — often citing uniformity rules or outdated pest-control standards. But these restrictions can backfire. Native gardens reduce maintenance costs, save water, support pollinators, and help prevent erosion and flooding.

The comments were much the same, with one stating, "try suggesting a better alternative."

But as one commenter put it, "Poisoned rats kill lots of raptors, especially vultures. Thanks for trying to do the right thing."

It's a reminder that even small neighborhood decisions — like how to handle a few rodents — can have ripple effects across an entire ecosystem, especially when wildlife and human spaces overlap so closely.

