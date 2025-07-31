Homeowner stunned after HOA suddenly demands $50,000 property fix: 'What are my rights?'

Some upset homeowners are wondering what options are available after their HOA president allegedly threatened them and demanded that one person get thousands of dollars of work done on their lawn.

The saga was recently shared on the "r/HOA" subreddit. In the post, a homeowner said that several residents in the neighborhood are having a difficult time growing their grass because of "issues with soil and sun," despite spending thousands of dollars and hiring three companies to try to help.

The HOA president, the post alleged, has responded by leaving threatening letters in their mailboxes and telling one unemployed homeowner not to even think about finding a new job until the issue is resolved. The price quoted to address the problem: $50,000.

On top of that, the HOA board apparently voted to give the president authority to choose a company to bring the lawns up to their standards and then charge the homeowners for the work done. This was allegedly done without revealing the results of a door-to-door vote by fellow homeowners in the neighborhood.

"Can the president say 'just trust me the door to door votes were in my favor don't worry' without showing solid proof of that?" the original poster asked. "What are my rights as a homeowner who is not on the board?"

The post highlights two common problems with HOAs: Their bylaws are often difficult to understand, and communication is often poor, if not antagonistic. They can also be hesitant to approve eco-friendly yard upgrades, such as switching to a natural lawn or allowing homeowners to grow their own food.

Understanding how to communicate with an HOA is the key to getting the bylaws amended in such a way that promotes greener living. That's the path several commenters said the OP should take.

"You need to get an attorney to write a letter to the Board," one commenter wrote. "The Board President cannot do what they are doing but without legal reminding them of that, I doubt they will stop."

Others added that if the HOA president put anything in residents' mailboxes without going through the United States Postal Service, that is illegal and punishable by a fine.

"The usps does not mess around with that," one wrote.

