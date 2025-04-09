  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate after questioning HOA's rule for power outlets: 'Is this legal?'

"It's basically stealing energy."

by Laurelle Stelle
"It's basically stealing energy."

Photo Credit: iStock

One frustrated California homeowner took to Reddit for advice when their homeowner's association forbade them to use the only power source available at their parking spot to charge their electric vehicle.

"HOA doesn't allow EV plug even though there is a working electrical outlet available at parking," said the original poster. "Is this legal for [the] Bay Area?"

California takes clean energy seriously and has many laws designed to help residents move away from pollution-heavy fuels. That includes laws protecting homeowners who want to install EV chargers, as commenters pointed out.

"Homeowners cannot be prevented from installing their own charging station, as long as it complies with California law and HOA governing documents," one user explained.

That didn't mean it was all good news. The same commenter added, "My HOA has a rule saying homeowners cannot take electricity from the common area garage outlets."

Indeed, HOAs often stand in the way of owners who want to save money while making eco-friendly choices. But usually, that means regulating gardens or solar panels — measures that many people find unreasonable.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In this case, it makes more sense because the power would cost the HOA money to supply, which means, ultimately, the community would be paying for it.

"It's basically stealing energy," one commenter explained. "The plug is in a common area for vendors to use, etc. OP plugging into a common area plug to charge car means everyone is paying for their electricity."

That doesn't mean there are no solutions, however. They could pay the HOA for their power usage — and if there isn't a set of rules governing that option, they could try to make some.

"Our HOA has allowed individual chargers installed in the deeded parking spots," suggested one commenter. "One requirement is installing a meter too and paying for the electricity based on the current electrical rates."

If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x