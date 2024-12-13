Homeowner raises red flags after HOA makes demand for their property: 'They will have to negotiate one with you'

In theory, homeowners associations are supposed to benefit their communities, but theory and practice are frequently two different things.

All too often, homeowners find themselves embroiled in a struggle against their own HOA. In many cases, that struggle can be over petty things like lawn upkeep or decoration choices.

However, these disagreements can impact the environment negatively. HOAs around the country can stand between homeowners and eco-friendly choices such as installing native plant lawns or rooftop solar panels. The results are often harmful to both the community and the environment.

In a post, one Redditor describes an unpleasant surprise upon moving into their California home in 2022.

The previous owners had come to an "agreement" with the HOA that a piece of the homeowner's property belonged to the homeowners association. The OP had not been informed of this before purchasing the house, yet the HOA still expected them to uphold the agreement.

But wait, it gets worse.

Although this agreement meant the HOA was responsible for landscaping the property, it wanted to use the OP's irrigation to get it done. The demand was that the OP water the area for one hour every day.

Making this even more absurd is the fact that California carries the second-most expensive monthly water costs in all of America, according to World Population Review. Water is incredibly precious there, as droughts and wildfires are unfortunately common.

Eco-conscious folks around the planet are always looking for ways to minimize water waste. But if organizations like HOAs can step in and demand that you be wasteful, what can you do?

Filled with a sense of both injustice and ecological concern, the OP took to Reddit to find out how to address an uncooperative HOA. What they got back was some useful advice.

The top comment read: "Here is a simple line to use. 'I do not agree to and will not provide utilities for association purposes at my expense, effective immediately and until I notify you in writing otherwise.'"

Another commenter questioned the legitimacy of the "agreement" altogether: "An easement on the CC&R [covenants, conditions, and restrictions] means nothing. It needs to be properly recorded on the title."

Expanding on this idea, another user stated: "Ask to see the written agreement. When they fail to produce one, tell them they will have to negotiate one with you."

