Homeowner gets petty after HOA crosses line with their property: 'I want the name'

One annoyed homeowner went to an anti-HOA subreddit to post how they expressed their anger at an HOA they don't even belong to.

When moving into an HOA-adjacent home, the OP asked if they could pay the HOA fees for pool and playground use, and the OP was denied.

Photo Credit: Imgur

After planting a mulberry tree on the corner of the property, the homeowner was informed that the branches were too low to the ground, violating the HOA. The homeowner said they weren't a part of the HOA and that they would have to deal with the tree.

When the homeowner came home to find that a branch had been sawed off, no one would fess up to it. It was the branch that went out over the street owned by the HOA.

The resident decided to take matters into their own hands and rebuilt the branch using PVC and wrapped it and the rest of the tree in Christmas lights in May. The OP shared a blurry photo.

The OP threw letters from the HOA in the trash. They told members who visited the house and asked him to take down the lights for the sake of the property value since the home was the "gateway" to the neighborhood to take a hike. The homeowner took the lights down in December since it felt "too appropriate."

HOAs have a reputation for being problematic when it comes to money and energy-saving home updates like rooftop solar panels, rewilding, and other modern home improvements. It's unfortunate for the homeowner, property values, and the environment — all of which benefit from eco-friendly changes.

There are harmonic and constructive ways to implement change within HOAs that don't involve fake branches or Christmas lights. Sometimes, it's as easy as a conversation or a well-worded letter.

Many found the mulberry fiasco hilariously entertaining.

"You're exactly the petty justice hero we all need!!" one comment exclaimed.

"You want the lights down? I want the name of who cut my branches," a Redditor wrote in support.

"I advise two things, first is to set up cameras of your property, and second is to talk to a tree law attorney. You'd be surprised at how strong the laws concerning tree ownership are," a third advised.

