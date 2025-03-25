HOA board member seeks advice for roadside problem: 'Is there anything we can/should do for this?'

A Redditor on a homeowners association board was having trouble figuring out what to do with a dying tree and asked r/arborists for help.

"I'm on the board and have been slowly moving the philosophy toward more tree-friendly practices (not taking out all standing deadwood unless necessary, not automatically removing at the first sign of a lean, etc) but is there anything we can/should do for this?" the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They also shared a selection of photos of the tree in question, with one showing it was near a road, though a bit below and removed.

The consensus was to leave the tree in place and let nature take its course. Allowing trees to die and decompose in place helps ensure a healthy soil cycle and provides habitat to wildlife. Falling trees can cause damage to homes and cars, but in the woods, they can be left alone.

There are many great ways to introduce a rich ecosystem close to home, however. Check out our guide on rewilding your yard to get started.

HOAs are often overly zealous in their landscaping practices, resulting in aggressive pruning that can permanently damage trees and shrubs. Some even remove them altogether. Such actions stunt the vital ecosystem support that these plants provide. It's refreshing to see that the OP is taking a more progressive stance on landscaping responsibilities.

"The whole tree risk assessment game is first about assessing what it is going to hit. If the answer is nothing, there is basically no risk to be assessed," wrote one commenter. "Then you're left with aesthetics, and that is what it is, if the property owner likes pretty domesticated trees, fine. But I'd like to see more people appreciate wild trees and their imperfections."

Another Redditor seconded the opinion: "Doesn't look like it can hit anything, and unless it'll cause a major problem for the road, I'd say let nature do its thing."

